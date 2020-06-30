Outdoor living essentials

Are you spending summer days on the deck or enjoying your nights on the lanai? Here's some essentials that can make staying at home all better.

Are you stuck at home and now expanding to outdoor living? We are all trying to make the most out of the space that we have. And to do that here are a few items you want to make sure you have on hand.

JAF Tea gift sets are perfect for the tea lover. Enjoy a hot cup of tea in the morning twilight or make a cold brew to beat the summer heat. Jaf Tea teas are known for their exceptional flavors, freshness and quality. Simply brew for 3 - 5 minutes for the perfect cup. Tea Sampler/Gift Set - includes 8 flavors for any palette.



Pro tip: If the tea is too hot to drink, put a spoon in it for a minute to cool it down.

Don't have a pool in the backyard? With MINNIDIP’s fun and colorful pools, you can bring the tropics right to your neighborhood! MINNIDIP is the very first designer inflatable pool brand that features festive and colorful, on-trend designs, created for grown-ups as much as kids!

For cool summer evenings wrap yourself in the The Comfy Dream. It is made of single layer of luscious microfiber that’s so soft, you’ll feel like you’re wearing a baby blanket. Its lightness makes it perfect for wearing around the house in the air conditioning or resisting an evening chill during backyard movie night, fresh out the pool or star-gazing with your cup of tea. Has a hood for extra comfort.

Don't spend all day in the kitchen! Create beautiful charcuterie boards with Fab Slabs antibacterial grazing platters. These richly toned platters are crafted from high-quality Camphor Laurel trees, a type of timber that is naturally and permanently antibacterial. Available on Amazon, Overstock and Wayfair!

Are you a mosquito magnet? This is a must-have for anyone who can't fight the biting bugs off. "Bug Bite Thing" is reusable, chemical-free, safe to use on children and adults of all ages. The easy-to-use suction tool painlessly and effectively extracts insect saliva/venom from under the skin to eliminate itching, stinging and swelling by removing the irritant. Voila! the bite is gone for good! And no sticky residue from topical creams and ointments which only masks the itch temporarily, anyway.

These headphones aim to elevate and revolutionize the listening experience for everyone for any type of situation. Take those important conference calls or listen to your favorite artist. The Motorola Tech3 True Wireless Headphones not only offer the best of true wireless headphones to a sport loop and wired headphones (3 wearable styles), but they also offer a true noise canceling feature that will make you feel like you are in your own world.

Now go enjoy your yard time or deck duty with these nifty items. You can thank us later.