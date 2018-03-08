‘Now Read This,’ a monthly, virtual book club from PBS NewsHour and the New York Times, just named Lesley Nneka Arimah's 'What it Means When a Man Falls From the Sky' as August's book of the month.

Arimah’s book signifies several firsts for ‘Now Read This.’ It’s the first story collection to be featured, allowing readers to either enjoy the book in little, bite-sized stories, or read it straight through. Also, this is the first time that ‘Now Read This’ has chosen to feature a lesser-known author. “She’s young, she grew up both in Nigeria and the US, [and] her stories go through both cultures,” says PBS Journalist Jeffery Brown. Though Arimah may have been flying under the radar before this, she will be widely known after the nearly 57,000 ‘Now Read This’ Facebook members finish reading her tales.

The club allows members to connect through Facebook to discuss their thoughts and stay engaged with one another through PBS’s guided reading questions, Facebook live chats, and a shared Facebook page. At the end of every month, Brown conducts an interview with the month’s author on PBS NewsHour. The interview consists entirely of reader’s questions that were raised on the Facebook page, rather than his own.

Brown says that when picking each month’s book, he tries to “mix it up, have new things, [and] introduce the audience to books that they might not otherwise read.” Brown stayed true to his criteria when unveiling his book choice for August 2018.

To join in this virtual book club, participants are encouraged to read ‘‘What it Means When a Man Falls From the Sky,’ and to keep the conversation going by joining ‘Now Read This’ on their Facebook page.

