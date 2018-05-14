Senior Executive Chef Vince Navarrete created a new item for the Nationals Park menu. Introducing Street Skewers: delicious chicken that is seasoned to perfection on an easy to eat skewer. Chef Vince uses regional ingredients with ethnic flavors to craft a unique representation of classic dishes. Street Skewers will offer fans easy-to-eat, shish kebab-style snacks, loaded with delicious meats and vegetables. There will be a rotating selection of different street cuisines this season including food from Greece, Thailand, China, and Mexico. Check out Chef Vince's recipe for Adobo Chicken skewers below to make for family and friends or try them at Nats park at the next home game by visiting www.nationals.com for tickets.

Street Skewers

Pinchos - Pollo en Adobo (Adobo Chicken Skewer)

Adobo Marinated Chicken Thighs topped with Ancho Agave Glaze & Cilantro

Yields: 4 portions – 2 Skewers Per Person

Ingredients:

2 lb Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs – Cut into 1 ½ inch Pieces

1 tbsp Vegetable Oil

8 each 10 inch Wooden Skewers – Soak in water for 1 hour

¼ Cup Fresh Chopped Cilantro

4 each Lime Wedges

Marinade:

2 tbsp Mexican Adobo Seasoning

1 tsp Kosher Salt

¼ tsp Fresh Ground Pepper

1 tbsp Tequila

½ tbsp Lime Juice

1 tbsp Vegetable Oil

Ancho Agave Glaze:

1 tbsp Ancho Chile Powder

½ tbsp Mexican Adobo Seasoning

½ tbsp Garlic – Puree

¼ cup Agave nectar

½ cup Water

Salt & Pepper – To your taste

Preparation:

Marinade: Combine all the ingredients in a large mixing bowl in the order above. Mix and set aside. Ancho Agave Glaze: place all ingredients into a small sauce pan. Mix to combine and heat on high heat. Once mixture has reached a boil, decrease to low heat and reduce for 5 minutes. Set aside to cool. Marinated Chicken: Place cut chicken and marinade into a mixing bowl. Toss to coat completely. Allow to marinate for at least 1 hour, for best results marinate overnight in refrigerator. Once chicken has marinated, skewer approximately 5-6 pieces of chicken for a total of 8 skewers. Cooking: Set a grill or grill pan to medium high heat. Allow the grill/pan to preheat. If using a pan, pour vegetable oil on to heated pan. Place skewers onto cooking surface, not crowding the cooking area. Cook in batches if needed. Cook chicken skewers until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees, turning skewers over after two min to insure proper sear. Plating: Once all the skewers have cooked, place onto a platter and top with the Ancho Agave Glace. Garnish with chopped cilantro and lime wedges.

