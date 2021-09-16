Local World Championship Chili Cookoff contestant shares an award-winning recipe

Check out this amazing chili recipe from chili queen Kim Eckley of Winchester Virginia.

WINCHESTER, Va. — Kim Eckley breaths, sleeps and eats chili but what she does best with chili is make it. She has been competing in chili cookoffs for 31 years!

Her love for chili was inspired by collecting her father's chili recipes and now she is heading to the 54th Annual World Championship Chili Cookoff in Myrtle Beach.

It is a family affair with her husband, son and daughter all having the passion for chili making, her son also competing at the Championship.

Kim has been nice enough to share us one of her favorite recipes below:

Heaven Scent Chili

1T onion powder

1T garlic powder

1T paprika

2tsp salt

1/4tsp white pepper

9T Chili powders (use a variety of chili blends and chile powders, https://www.mildbillsspices.com)

2T cumin

1 can beef broth

1 can chicken broth

1 small can tomato sauce

3lbs ground beef