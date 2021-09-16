Local World Championship Chili Cookoff contestant shares an award-winning recipe

WINCHESTER, Va. — Kim Eckley breaths, sleeps and eats chili but what she does best with chili is make it. She has been competing in chili cookoffs for 31 years!
Her love for chili was inspired by collecting her father's chili recipes and now she is heading to the 54th Annual World Championship Chili Cookoff in Myrtle Beach.
It is a family affair with her husband, son and daughter all having the passion for chili making, her son also competing at the Championship.
Kim has been nice enough to share us one of her favorite recipes below:
Heaven Scent Chili
1T onion powder
1T garlic powder
1T paprika
2tsp salt
1/4tsp white pepper
9T Chili powders (use a variety of chili blends and chile powders, https://www.mildbillsspices.com)
2T cumin
1 can beef broth
1 can chicken broth
1 small can tomato sauce
3lbs ground beef
In large pot, combine beef and chicken broth with tomato sauce and begin to simmer. Mix all spices together in a small bowl, with exception of cumin. Brown ground beef in small batches, sprinkling 2-3 teaspoons of spice mix on meat. When browned, drain grease and add meat to pot. Once all meat is added, bring chili to a boil, stir in half of remaining spice mix. Bring heat down to a simmer and cook for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Return to a boil and add remaining spice mix. Bring heat down to a simmer and cook for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. After two hours cooking time, return pot to a boil and add cumin. Simmer 30 minutes. Add salt if necessary and adjust heat to your preference.