Unique, last-minute, holiday gift ideas for everyone on your list

Hopefully these ideas can help you complete your gift list!

For the kids

Cece's Capsules Christmas Ornament

What better way to hold onto your Christmas memories than keeping them in a treasure chest.

The NEW Christmas Capsule Ornament is a treasure trove of memories just waiting to be filled. A Christmas ornament cleverly shaped as an antique chest hides a unique mini-book with questions that prompt you to reflect on your family’s year and write down the favorite memories to be recorded and cherished for years to come. Simply grab a cup of cocoa, your loved ones, and a pen and create a Christmas keepsake that will be enjoyed together year after year.

You can find them on the Cece's Capsules website or Amazon

Cityspots Museum Tour Playset

How does this sound? Keep your kids entertained without them even knowing they are learning!

With the Cityspots’ Museum Tour Playset, you and your kids can take a trip to the ultimate kid-friendly museum where they can *gasp* touch the painting, write on the walls and make their own rules as they curate their own exhibitions. You can help instill a love of arts & culture, and maybe even learn a thing or two yourself! A safe and fun museum tour!

You can find this on the Cityspots website or Amazon

Baketivity

Bake moments that matter!

Baketivity is a fun-filled baking subscription box for kids & families that ships right to your door. Included in each kit are creative, kid-friendly recipes, fun activities that teach various science, language and math skills. Complete with pre-measured ingredients for hassle-free fun. Some past kits include Panda Pull-Apart Cupcakes, Whoopie Pies, Swirling Cinnamon Buns, and Emoji Cookies.

For the ladies

Moonglow

Do you love someone to the moon and back? Why not show them how much you care with a customized piece of jewelry with their own moon that commemorates a special occasion. Whether it’s her birthday, anniversary or the day you met! Moonglow Jewelry features an impressive collection of gorgeous moon phase bracelets, necklaces, rings, and other accessories for women and men. Use the moon phase calendar and design an unforgettable item for that special person in your life.

Rose Box NYC

Roses that last entire year? What? Yes, you can display or gift beautiful roses that last an entire year thanks to Rose Box NYC.

Rose Box NYC specializes in creating long-lasting arrangements with their specially preserved fresh roses. Available nationally in a range of shapes, colors and sizes you can curate your own table centerpiece, bouquet, or holiday gift. With more people staying at home, these arrangements are a great option to brighten someone's day with beautiful, natural roses that last for over a year.



mintMONGOOSE

mintMONGOOSE is jewlery inspired by life. They offer a subscription box service that delivers exclusive jewelry pieces you can’t find anywhere else. It doesn’t matter if you love solver or gold, have pierced ears or prefer bracelets over necklaces. mintMONGOOSE pieces are 100 percent customizable according to your preferences!

For the men

Outlaw Sundries

“Yippee Ki Yay” Outlaw Sundries can satisfy all your grooming needs. They offer everything from lotions, soaps, deodorant and cologne. Outlaw creates scent profiles that include whisky, campfire and fresh grass. With scents like Fire in the Hole, Blazing Saddles and The Gambler, there is sure to be something for that special man in your life.

Boost Oxygen

Preparing for the new year? For New Year, New You why not think about adding a boost of oxygen into your workout or while getting outside and enjoying the great outdoors.

According to their website, “Boost Oxygen is portable 95 percent Pure Oxygen for all-natural respiratory support. No prescription is needed. It is used by athletes for recovery and performance, seniors for an active lifestyle, people at high-altitudes and supplemental oxygen during poor air quality. Did you know the air we breathe contains only 21 percent oxygen – the majority is useless 78 percent Nitrogen. Our body needs oxygen to create energy! Founded in 2007, Boost Oxygen makes access to supplemental oxygen immediate to anyone, anytime, anywhere. You can depend on the quality of our product. Help is here!”

Drift

Does your man's vehicle need a little refresh? What about his man cave? Or are you headed out on a road trip? Drift is the new way to keep your vehicle smelling fresh with a monthly subscription of air fresheners that seamlessly clip to the car visor. Drift is delivered to your doorstep each month, to keep your scents smelling fresh. The wood visor clip air freshener is made in the USA from sustainably sourced cedarwood. It is soaked in essential and fragrance oil to deliver real scents free of harmful chemicals and magnetized to fit perfectly on your visor with a metal clip. Drift also offers "rove" a sleek, air freshener that clips to your vent and blends in with the dashboard. They also offer room spray!

We hope these unique ideas help you check some special and deserving people off your holiday gift list! Happy shopping and Happy Holidays!