It's Jackie Kennedy's birthday - here's how you can celebrate her legacy

WASHINGTON — Tuesday, July 28th is First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s birthday!

To celebrate, the White House Historical Association (WHHA) will host a trio of virtual events honoring her life, leadership and legacy.

Jackie Kennedy established the White House Historical Association in 1961 to support her vision of preserving and sharing the legacy of the White House.

According to the WHHA website, “Jackie Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed history through its decorative and fine arts. She was firm in her belief that “The White House belongs to the American People,” and for the past 59 years, WHHA has celebrated the birthday of this groundbreaking First Lady whose vision inspired the world.”

“First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s birthday is an opportunity each year for us to recognize and honor her legacy of historic preservation at the White House, which continues today. Mrs. Kennedy was the founder of the White House Historical Association 59 years ago creating a non-partisan, non-profit partner for the White House to maintain the museum standard that she established. It is our mission to ensure that Mrs. Kennedy’s words resonate through our education programs and publications as she said the ‘White House belongs to the American People’. We are the living legacy of her vision to preserve and share White House history. This year, we will honor and celebrate her birthday and legacy with three days of online events that we invite the public to join.” says Stewart McLaurin, President of the White House Historical Association.

Here's how you can join the festivities to celebrate Jackie Kennedy’s birthday:

