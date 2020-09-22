How to make gluten-free Tempura Broccoli

Ekiben's most popular side dish is now gluten-free and we have the recipe to share.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — If you are looking for a Broccoli Tempura dish that is gluten-free, look no further than Ekiben. Chef Steve Chu said the restaurant makes the Tempura Broccoli side dish hundreds of times a day. And for years, people have made one special request: a gluten-free version.

“One of the number one critiques that we get is people want it gluten free,” Chu said. “So we’ve been working on this gluten free batter for years and we finally have it.”

Chu debuted the new gluten-free version on Great Day Washington and shared his recipe with viewers.

INGREDIENTS:

Broccoli Florets

Batter (Gluten-Free)

Fresh Herbs

Red Onions

Cucumber Vinegar

INSTRUCTIONS:

Chu starts by cleaning the broccoli florets. He puts them in a large bowl and covers them with the gluten-free batter before placing them in the deep fryer. You can also use an air fryer if you are trying this at home.

After a couple minutes, when the batter is crispy, he moves the broccoli back to the bowl.

Next, he tops the broccoli with fresh herbs, chopped red onion and cucumber vinegar. Mix in the bowl. And serve.

As far as how Ekiben has been doing through the pandemic, Chu said they have had to pivot the business. “Right now it’s contactless, online order only.”

To place an order you can download Ekiben’s app or visit them at EkibenBaltimore.com.