How to impress at a virtual job fair

With everything going virtual now, job seekers need to fin a way to stand out from the rest of the applicants.

WASHINGTON — Good news job seekers! Some employers in the tech industry are looking to hire.

Twice a year, the organization, Women in Technology host a large career fair in Virginia. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers had to reshuffle their ideas. Women in Technology (WIT) have taken their career fair VIRTUAL! It will be held June 25th, 4-7 PM EDT.

The Women in Technology semi-annual Job Fair brings technology and business professionals of all levels together with top organizations in the DC Metro area looking to fill a wide variety of roles including STEM-based fields.

While these are all technology based companies, there are technology-adjacent positions open including Human Resources, Marketing and Finance.

The interviews are chat based, there is no face-to-face interaction so it's extremely important to take the steps to stand-out and make a good impression.

Director of Engineering at ScienceLogic, Maureen Cannon (who's company is hiring!) has some tips to really take full advantage of this virtual career fair.

- Research opportunities beforehand

Once you are signed up for the career fair, you can go in anytime and browse to see which opportunities would like to interview for.

"If the companies already have hot jobs, they've already posted those."

- Research and contact the recruiters ahead of the event

"If you really want to stand out, and you see a job you are interested in, reach out to the recruiter beforehand and introduce yourself. You will definitely standout."

- Think about what you are going to say & how you are going to say it

"Everything is in chat, so you want to make a good impression which means think about what you are going to say. Prepare."

Maureen says we have to remember this is a much more formal conversation than how we communicate through text message and instant message.

- Prepare informational snippets about yourself and save them to your computer

"Write up little snippets of things you think you will get asked about. Put it in a Word doc or an email or whatever works for you and be able to copy and paste. The conversations are timed, so it's like speed dating. So you want to maximize your time and be concise."

- Still dress to impress!

Just because you may be attending the career fair from home, it's still a good idea to dress professionally (and finally get out of those PJs & yoga pants!)

"It gets you in the persona and makes you prepared to be professional and feel professional."

- Remember to follow up!

Once you are finished with your virtual meetings you will receive a transcript of your conversation with the recruiters contact information. That way you can follow-up with any questions but also thank them for their time.

The Women in Technology Virtual Career Fair is a FREE event for job seekers.

Advanced registration is strongly encouraged to allow exhibitors to view your resume in advance.

Women in Technology also have a blog on their site with many more career fair tips and resources.