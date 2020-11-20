How an improved smile can help you feel your best

Let your personality shine!

MCLEAN, Va. — When you have a great smile, it exudes confidence, and a smile can go a long way. Dr. Esam Nahlah of Dental Group of Tysons is always willing to help his patients go the extra mile.

"We have several procedures that start from a single tooth that is missing that we can replace with a dental implant, to a patient who wants to enhance their smile," says Nahlah. "If a patient lost their teeth or is about to lose all of their teeth because of decay or because of gum problems, we can get them teeth in the same day that we place the dental implants. So they can leave the office with a brand-new smile."

If you've had any past dental work done you're not happy with, Dr. Nahlah can correct it. One of his most recent patients, Leona, sought his help after a three-year ordeal with her previous dentist.

"Leona had been trying to get dental implants to replace her missing teeth in the upper jaw," says Nahlah. "Her previous dental practice could not do that for her. We assured her we can get her teeth on the same day."

Dr. Nahlah's team was able to perform a CT scan and get Leona fitted with implants in one day.

"My life has been totally different," says Leona. "I put makeup on, I'm trying to look good, and I've been out with my niece and other people, my sister, and my sons. And I feel good about myself."

This article is sponsored by Dr. Nahlah at Dental Group of Tysons.