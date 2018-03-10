Fall is the primetime for child-free romantic getaways. Off-peak season travel means cheaper flights, cheaper hotels and fewer crowds at many popular tourist destinations.

Emily Kaufman, also known as "The Travel Mom," shared her ideas on where to go for your fall vacations.

Couples:

A view of the Pacific ocean along the rugged coastline of Sonoma County, California.

Bakstad

Sonoma County, California

An hour drive from the Golden Gate Bridge, escape to Sonoma Wine County. With various restaurants, wineries and hotels, there is so much to explore.

Between kayak rides along the Russian River to horseback rides through the Redwood forests or wine country walking tours, there are numerous activities to get involved in.

Wellness:

Greater Palm Springs is a beautiful oasis consisting of nine different cities in Southern California.

Jones, Jacinth

Greater Palm Springs

It's time to start living your "wellest" life at the Greater Palm Springs. There are nine different resort cities that merge into one wellness destination. The cities offer spa treatments, yoga classes, meditation sessions and even local holistic and healing options.

Visit healthy restaurants and take cooking classes to learn more about how to eat for longevity and the super food secrets for a healthy life.

Foodies:

SOCO and The OC Mix houses a variety of restaruants designed to give vistors a unique culinary experience of all food types.

Costa Mesa, California

Whether a true foodie or someone who just enjoys a good meal, Costa Mesa is where you belong. The OC Mix is one of Orange County's unique food courts. Foodies can indulge in cooking classes, wine tastings and food truck events.

You can also join the Los Angeles Times at the MET for The Taste 2018. You and your taste buds will travel around Southern California for three days of unlimited food, beer and wine tastings. There are loads of food experiences and to be short, Costa Mesa is a food lover's paradise.

The Travel Mom is giving away a free trip to one of the places listed above.

