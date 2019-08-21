For more than five years, I've been waking up for work as most of the world is going to bed. The midnight to 2 a.m. alarm clocks have been manageable, mostly because I love the work I get to do every day. From Wake Up Washington to Get Up DC with the WUSA 9 family, I am so thankful for the people I have been able to learn from along the way.

As I inch closer to a decade in the TV business, I've been able to figure out more of where my passion and purpose lie. And so it comes with the most joyful heart to be able to tell you that I am starting my new role as co-host of Great Day Washington, alongside Markette Sheppard and Kristen Berset-Harris.

Ellen Bryan And the Get Up DC team more recently... #MemoryLane

I could open up my journals from the past three years and show you where I wrote working on this show as a career goal of mine. To see that dream coming true... I am incredibly grateful.

Look for new lifestyle content on all of my social media pages and check out the show which runs weekdays at 9 a.m. on WUSA 9. If you have a story we should tell on Great Day Washington, never hesitate to reach out. My email is ebryan@wusa9.com.

Thank you all for being part of this journey. It's time for the next chapter!

"And suddenly you know: It's time to start something new and trust the magic of new beginnings." - Meister Eckhart