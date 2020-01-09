Get engaged with Black art and culture from around the country

Black Voices, a curated playlist recently launched on the streaming network, GoUSA TV.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Are you looking for some cultural content from Black chefs, artists and creators?

Well, you are in luck with The Black Voices, a playlist recently launched on the Brand USA's streaming network, GoUSA TV. Black Voices is a collection of short-form entertainment that features destinations through the perspective of talented local Black filmmakers, artists, musicians, photographers, storytellers and more from cultural icons like Spike Lee to emerging creatives really shaping the space.

The videos showcase a wide array of Black artists and celebrate the meaningful contributions of the Black community from food to music, arts, and culture all across the United States.

=====================================================

=====================================================

GoUSA TV has partnered with producer and creator Brian Newton, to celebrate the Black voices of its travel programming playlist. The collection of short-form entertainment lives on the GoUSA TV app and GoUSA TV YouTube channel.

The DC area is profiled in Arts District and viewers get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Washington D.C.’s Arts District as they explore with director, actor, and playwright Psalmayene 24 and they get to see the murals of DC with muralist Aniekan Udofia.

“These episodes showcase a wide array of Black voices and celebrate the meaningful contributions of the Black community from food to music, arts, and culture all across the United States,” says Executive Producer Brian Newton, curator of the Black Voices playlist.

Check out one of the videos, USA Through Film: Spike Lee.

GoUSA TV is free and available without subscription on your iOS or Android smartphone or on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and YouTube.