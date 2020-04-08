Fashion-forward face masks and mask holders

Ready to step up your face mask style game? How to look fashionable while staying safe.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — What do you recognize first when you notice someone’s outfit these days? His or her face mask. With a variety of styles, face masks are 2020’s new fashion trend.

“I look at masks now as a part of my entire look and take them into consideration when putting together my outfit,” said Dani Sauter, Blonde in the District style influencer. “There are tons of mask options right now and there is something for everyone.”

Sometimes Dani steps out in a mask that is made from the same material as her dress, other times she works to compliment the outfit with a bright pattern or matching headband set.

In the Washington, D.C. area, Dani recommends these local shops for fun and fashionable masks:

To accessorize your mask, Dani makes DIY face mask chain holders. These are similar to the neck straps you use with your sunglasses when you are outside at the beach.

“I know one of the burdens of wearing a mask is where do you put it when you take it off,” Dani said. “And with a chain you can just hang it around your neck. They are really easy and then once you have the mask on they look really cute, they look really cute on.”

Dani recommends re-purposing necklaces you already have at home or even using a neck scarf to make a DIY mask holder.

Also, one last beauty tip with it comes to mixing fashion with your face mask: play up your eyes with makeup that pops. Dani recommends bold color eyeliners, like white or electric blue, or even glitter eyeshadow to make your eyes pop.