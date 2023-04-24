Earth friendly essentials for a healthy body & planet

We can all do our small part to help the planet. Here's some items that will do good and make us feel good.

Earth Day is April 22nd, an annual celebration that's raises awareness of the need to protect Earth's natural resources.

Each and every day we can do something to help reduce our carbon footprint, and that can be through the products we choose to support and buy. I’ve recently discovered a few products that can help us have a healthy body and planet and wanted to share!

Let’s start from the inside – our gut!

Buchi

Spring clean your gut with Buchi's eco-friendly organic kombucha.

Buchi is a women-owned, community-centered company that was founded in 2008.

They produce Kombucha (some of my faves are FIRE, and SOVEREIGN depending on my mood!), Kefir Soda (lemon lime & Echinacea) and Living Energy drinks.

What I like even more about this brand is their drinks come in drinkable sizes.

I don’t know about you, but when I buy the large jars of Kombucha, I can’t finish it all.

Buchi comes in glass bottles, and, my personal preference, 8 oz. cans.

The folks at Buchi are also giving back, donating a percent of their profits from every order to One Tree Planted.

Buchi is sold in stores… check here for the store closest to you.

Lola Arnao

Now let’s focus on the largest organ in the human body.. our skin!

Who doesn’t want soft, hydrated skin? The sustainable skincare brand, Lola Arnao, can do that for you, but using less plastic.

Lola Arnao is a mother-daughter owned company based in Oregon and the name was inspired by their grandmothers’ names.

Their luxe Solid Lotion Bar is the equivalent of a bottle of lotion but with zero plastic. It’s the perfect nighttime ritual to wake up with silkier skin and it’s made for even the most sensitive skin types.

They also have a shave kit… that includes a 3 oz. fragrance-free shave bar (the equivalent of 2 cans of shaving cream), bamboo shave brush and bamboo bar rest! And it all comes in an adorable Lola Arnao canvas zippered pouch.

Eyeris 1 Eye Massager

Ahhhhh! Who ready to relax after staring at your computer screen all day?

This is my new favorite gadget... the Eyeris 1 Eye Massager! It's like having a face massage in the comfort of your own home!

The Eyeris Eye Massager is designed to help relieve eye strain, puffiness, and dry eyes after a long day of work or study.

It has Bluetooth so you can connect it to your smartphone to listen to your favorite music. Plus, heating pads that help relax the muscles around your eyes!

Renpho says the benefits of the eye massager included relieving headaches and eye strain, alleviates eye puffiness and dry eyes, reduces dark circles under your eyes and much more.

Renpho also sells other health and wellness items like smart scales and massage guns! Sometimes we all just need to go "Ahhhhhh".

SLOFLO World

Ready to start and elevate your Yoga practice? Why not do it sustainably?

SLOFLO World's ethically made yoga mats, props and essentials can help you feel better overall.

The Essential Rubber Yoga Mat is "made from sustainably-harvested tree rubber and uniquely combined with coconut silk fibers for cushioning, a textured grip, and a durable practice, this mat is sturdy, sustainable, and eco-conscious."

SLOFLO World has every thing you need for your mindfulness practice from meditation sit sets, to alters to eye pillows.

Njoie

Let's bring some more joy into our lives shall we? Or in the case of this next product.. it's time to "Njoie" life.

Njoie provides tools for recovery, injury prevention and relaxation.

Take for instance their Proto, Vibrating Peanut Massage Roller... this is small but mighty! With 4 different levels you can roll out pain anytime... in-between sets or while waiting to pick up the kids.