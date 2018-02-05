In need of a gift for mom this year for Mother's Day? Dr. Frank tells us his top tech picks that you should buy for your mom this year! Check them out:

1. Samsung Galaxy s9 Plus Cell Phone

You can never go wrong with a new phone! Buy mom the phone she will be using constantly. The new Samsung Galaxy has an incredible camera for her to take amazing photos, and has a slick design that is easy to find in a loaded purse.

2. Samsung IconX Wireless Earbuds

Listening to music just became fun again. Get these earbuds for mom so she can listen to music in style this Mother's Day!

3. Jokari Baggy Opener

This cooking gadget is no joke: Fasten the freezer, storage or sandwich bags, any type of Ziploc bag under the clips and fill. The best practical plastic bag holder with bag clips. This is a fantastic kitchen assessor a must have kitchen essential fit for any mom.

4. Whitewall Photo Labs

Have a special memory you want framed? Whitewall Photo Labs does the hard part for you. Order a picture of you and your mom to get framed just in time to be delivered for Mother's Day!

