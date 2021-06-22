Do you suffer from "the best dressed addiction"?

Here are three easy steps to break free from working too much!

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — According to a recent study by BenefitNews.com, unpaid overtime is on the rise. As people are going back to their jobs, 28% of employees have worked an additional 3-4 more hours per week and during the pandemic the average American worked an extra 5-6 unpaid hours of overtime per week, equaling a staggering 32 extra 8-hour workdays over the last year. In addition to that, Americans left 768 million vacation days on the table, and that was pre-pandemic!

We are taught to believe that we are supposed to work hard and rarely are we admonished for doing so and therefore this "-ism" often appears as “the best dressed addiction”. So how can we know the difference between a strong work ethic and workaholism? The answer, according to Dan Mason, life coach and host of the podcast, Life Amplified, has less to do with how many hours we work and everything to do with how we RELATE to our work.

He says if your work is connected to your passion then you tend to be more energized to be present with your partner and family, better at self-care and creative pursuits, and live a fuller life. But if you are a workaholic, on the other hand, it’s not about the passion for the work. You are working to feed the addiction. Mason further explains, “Like so many other people who are in an addictive pattern, work becomes a coping mechanism, an escape or a way to numb yourself to unpleasant emotions.”

“Two questions we want to look at when we are deconstructing workaholism" he continues, " is how did you learn to get love as a child and, also, what was your sense of safety?” He says if love is conditional or you get when you are performing to get an “atta boy” as a child you are likely to carry this into adulthood and the workplace.

But there are solutions to managing your best dressed addiction and he lays them out:

Be sure to take your lunch break! A good meal away from work is self-care.

Use all of your PTO and vacation. Don’t leave time on the table. You need it to replenish.

Get support. If you think your workaholism stems from your childhood experiences you should definitely seek therapy and it may help you find more fulfilling work.

Dan helps busy professionals trade the corporate grind for their true calling. Find out how to work with him at creativesoulcoaching.net.