Johnathan Celestin helps us smile watching his new video series 'Let Love In'

The song featured on DMV Soundcheck serves as a breath of positivity during the pandemic.

For his newest project, Johnathan Celestin wanted to create something bright and uplifting; he was looking for an escape from the somber undertones of mainstream media.

As we continue to push through these abnormal times, we all could use a little love, and Celestin is doing what he can to elevate the spirits of those affected by COVID-19. On Friday, May 8, Great Day Washington Host Ellen Bryan got a chance to speak with Celestin about the launch of his newest collaborative video project series. As shown on DMV Soundcheck, the first video installment of the series is called "Let Love In," where he features faces of everyday people such as healthcare workers, singers, dancers, and families from all over the world as they move with glee to the African percussion inspired beat and sing the inspirational lyrics of the song with their friends and loved ones. This family-friendly music video was created to be a bright spot for those that might feel discouraged during this tough time. Watching the video creates a shared emotional experience, allowing viewers to receive the warmth and love through their screens.

A native of Norfolk, Virginia, Celestin taught himself to play the piano by ear as a child and dabbled in singing. When the young hopeful turned 19, he set his sights on New York City to pursue a career in entertainment. While living in NYC Celestin faced personal hardships that challenged him, but he was able to encourage himself, reminded that 'this will pass.' He says that knowing there is light at the end of the dark tunnel is his inspiration for the upbeat music he produces.

Celestin has performed on Broadway, written music for national brands, and is currently the global voice of Gerber. He credits his positivity in adversity as the secret to his success.

With the achievements the singer-songwriter has attained, he uses his platform to be a proponent for marginalized voices for people within LGBTQIA, underprivileged, and minority communities. One project of note is his anti-bullying “Be-You-tiful” campaign where Celestin gathered representatives of diverse communities in Washington, D.C., and had them declare that they were their “own beautiful”.