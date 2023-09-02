Create the perfect, relaxing Valentine's Day with these gifts

Looking for something special for your someone special? Here are some unique gift ideas.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Looking for that perfect Valentine's Day gift for your special someone? Or maybe you are looking to treat YOURSELF to a relaxing evening?

Here are some ideas to help you set the mood.

Rose Box

Tired of buying flowers that wilt and die two days later? How about treating yourself or your special someone to Rose that last ALL YEAR!

Rose Box NYC makes beautiful, sophisticated arrangements that last all year with out any maintenance!

I personally love my Rose Box roses. I have the Silver Mirrored Centerpiece with 18 long-lasting roses. They are displayed front and center in my home because they are perfectly arranged and so beautiful.

It's the perfect gift for Valentine's Day, Birthdays, Anniversaries etc!

LazyOne Pajamas

Time to get comfy!

Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day with your significant other, family or BFFs, these cute pajamas will get you in the mood... for comfort!

LazyOne pajamas are perfect for snuggling on the couch with your sweetie, lounging with the whole family or hanging with your gal pals eating popcorn and watching your favorite Rom-Com!

The matching couple or family sets make for great photo ops too!

They offer free shipping over $75 dollars and you can purchase LazyOne pajamas on their website or Amazon.

Loumi Skincare

While your relaxing, you can be turning back the hands of time.

Loumi Skincare provides top-quality skin care at affordable prices.

Their Revive Retinol Drops increase collagen production, promote cell turnover, and help nourish thirsty skin! Formulated with hyaluronic acid, grapeseed oil, and avocado oil, their Revive Retinol Drops aid against skin flaking and irritation.

Loumi’s Hydrating Eye Cream that both hydrates and brightens the under-eye area while also aiding in collagen production is also an essential for anti-aging! Made with natural ingredients like rosehip, olive oil, and rice bran protein, their eye cream is suitable for both AM and PM use and combats under-eye darkness and puffiness.

It's super easy and affordable to treat your skin to something special this Valentine's Day (and every day!)

Wildwood Candle Company

Now that we are comfortable... we need to set the mood!

Wildwood Candle Co. creates premium wooden-wick vegan candles inspired by and dedicated to the trails of Portland's Forest Park.

The idea was born from sole proprietor Kylie Antolini’s passion for trail running,

Each Wildwood candle scent has been carefully thought out to best represent the names of Kylie's favorite running trails, and GPS coordinates are listed under each scent description so you can be truly transported to the lush trails of the park.

Be one with nature!

Honey Roses & Coffee Co.

Treat yourself to some decadent cookies! Honey Roses & Coffee Co. is the digital one-stop-shop for everything you need to enjoy the ultimate foodie experience founded by Actor, Ryan Hansen (as seen on Two Broke Girls and Veronica Mars).

You can easily discover, search, and buy coffee and bakery goods directly from small businesses, while getting to know the masters behind their craft. It’s one marketplace with loads of treats and available gluten-free and vegan options.