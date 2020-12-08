Chardelle Moore: "Self-Love Is A Beautiful Journey"

Former television host helping others unlock their infinite potential with motivational speaking and music

Chardelle Moore is a multi-talented media maven and music artist! Last month, she spoke with Great Day Washington host, Ellen Bryan to discuss upcoming projects and her single ‘Self-Love Is a Beautiful Journey.’

Hailing from Grand Bay Dominica and raised in the Greater Washington DC area, the rising star began her career as a production assistant at BET and worked her way up to reporter and lifestyle anchor at FOX45 in Baltimore. After five years with FOX45, the entrepreneur transitioned to working full time at Motivational Moore, LLC, a multimedia and communications company she founded. Inspired by her passion for imagination and human development, she started her company on the belief of the power of faith, personal development, and infinite creativity to elevate human consciousness.

We aired the ‘Self-Love Is a Beautiful Journey’ music video on our DMV Soundcheck segment on the day of her interview. The song encourages listeners to own their immense personal power and practice self-love. The Washingtonian defines self-love as believing you can achieve anything you put your mind to, vocalizing affirmations for oneself, visualizing your success, and doing things that make you happy.

Moore is a self-starter and wants as much out of life as she can. She loves public speaking and poetry and she got connected with a producer named Divine Star to change her musical sound, and she used her motivational messages as lyrics for uplifting tunes.