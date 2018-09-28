WASHINGTON — If you love horror flicks, then this is the film festival is for you. The AFI Silver Theater just announced the full lineup for its 13th Annual Spooky Movie International Film Festival, which includes the new Nicolas Cage film, Mandy.

Movie fans are encouraged to wear costumes to the screenings, which start Thursday, Oct. 4 and run through Sunday, Oct. 7. But make no bones about it, this is a time to leave the kids at home and go have some spooky fun.

Here's a preview of some of the featured films from Great Day's Mom at the Movies @markettesheppard:

A still from THE EYESLICER TV series. Photo credit: Calvin Lee Reeder.

THE EYESLICER: HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

Thurs, Oct 4, 10:00 p.m.

Hot on the heels of the first season of THE EYESLICER variety show, this screening features 12 shorts, the majority directed by women. The material ranges from a risqué Halloween party hookup to a coming-of-age story set on the eve of Ted Bundy's execution.

BLOOD PARADISE

Fri, Oct 5, 7:15 p.m.

Reeling after the flop of her latest novel, the story centers around bestselling crime writer Robin Richards (played by Andréa Winter). She is sent by her publisher to the Swedish countryside to regain inspiration. All alone, she comes across an assortment of peculiar characters, including her most obsessive fan, his explosively jealous wife and the progressively more unhinged man who owns the farm where she's staying.

Nicolas Cage appears in <i>Mandy</i> by Panos Cosmatos, an official selection of the Midnight program at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

MANDY

Fri, Oct 5, 9:20 p.m.

This heavy-metal horror flick stars Nicolas Cage and Andrea Riseborough as a happy couple living in a remote location whose peace is upended when an unhinged cult kidnaps Riseborough's character, Mandy, and Cage's Red has to get her back. There's blood, thrashing music, a chainsaw fight and so much more.

SCARY STORIES

Sat, Oct 6, 11:00 a.m.

The children's book series "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" has become a touchstone for entire generations of people who grew up taken in by the gothic tales, whimsical tone and ghostly illustrations. The documentary follows Peter Schwartz, son of the books' author Alvin Schwartz, as he explores the history of these beloved books. It combines archival footage with interviews with the author's family, scholars, folklorists, artists and children's book authors R.L. Stine, Q.L. Pearce, and more.

For more details and ticket information, vist: AFI.com/Silver.

