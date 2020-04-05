Blackened fish taco recipe for Cinco De Mayo

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with this blackened fish taco recipe

WASHINGTON — Cinco de Mayo is here and we wanted to share this blackened fish taco recipe from, Chef Brandon Whitestone, Regional Executive Chef of Alexandria Restaurant Partners.

If cooking isn't your thing and you'd rather put in an order for take-out or delivery just head to Vola's Dockside Grill to place your order.

Here is our pro tip, try to make these tacos at home, but definitely order a frozen spicy pineapple margarita to-go!

Serves: 4

1 lb. Mahi Mahi or other firm white fish, cut into 2-oz. pieces about 5” long and 1” thick

2 oz. Blackening Seasoning (i.e. Paul Prudhomme Blackened Redfish Magic)

1 oz. vegetable oil

Your favorite hot sauce

12 ea. 6” flour or corn tortillas

1 cup grated cotija cheese

½ cup of picked cilantro leaves

2 limes cut into wedges

Escabeche Ingredients:

1 red bell pepper, julienned

1 red onion, julienned

1 cup shredded carrots

½ teaspoon dry oregano

½ teaspoon dry basil

½ jalapeno, julienned

1 cup of water

½ cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup white vinegar

3 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons white sugar

To make escabeche:

Combine the vegetables, oregano and basil in a large bowl.

In a sauce pot, bring water, vinegars, salt, and sugar to a boil, then pour over the vegetables.

Let sit until it reaches room temperature, then refrigerate for up to 14 days.

To Make Tacos:

Heat up a cast iron skillet or non-stick pan over medium-high heat with the vegetable oil.

Season the mahi all over and sear until you get a nice crust on the outside and fish reaches 125 degrees with an instant read thermometer.

Warm tortillas in a dry skillet or on a grill pan. (can be done up to 30 minutes ahead and kept warm wrapped in a towel)