Best U.S. cities to work from home

Working from home isn't the same in every city. Here is a breakdown of the top five locations to telework.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A year into this pandemic and many people are working from home. According to a data provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics 4.7 million people were telecommuting prior to the coronavirus pandemic and that number has surely exploded. But there are some American cities that are better suited to work remotely. ApartmentGuide.com has broken down a list, based on efficiency factors, of the best places to live if you don’t have to regularly go into the office.

They calculated rent and square footage for an average two-bedroom apartment in each city. They also determined each one's cost for an average family cell phone plan, as well as their fastest internet speeds on the fastest carrier.

Here are the top five place to live if you work from home:

2-BR Average Rent: $1,356.23

Cell Phone Plan Cost: $180.68

Internet Speed Score: 42.89

2-BR Average Rent: $1,597.95

Cell Phone Plan Cost: $170.39

Internet Speed Score: 36.08

2-BR Average Rent: $1,062.11

Cell Phone Plan Cost: $170.39

Internet Speed Score: 37.21

2-BR Average Rent: $1,526.99

Cell Phone Plan Cost: $179.86

Internet Speed Score: 45.16

2-BR Average Rent: $1,960.88

Cell Phone Plan Cost: $179.25

Internet Speed Score: 49.51

For the full list of 50 cities in the U.S. check out ApartmentGuide.com.

