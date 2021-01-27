x
Best U.S. cities to work from home

Working from home isn't the same in every city. Here is a breakdown of the top five locations to telework.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Man working from home with laptop wearing shirt, tie and pajama pants

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A year into this pandemic and many people are working from home. According to a data provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics 4.7 million people were telecommuting prior to the coronavirus pandemic and that number has surely exploded. But there are some American cities that are better suited to work remotely. ApartmentGuide.com has broken down a list, based on efficiency factors, of the best places to live if you don’t have to regularly go into the office.

They calculated rent and square footage for an average two-bedroom apartment in each city. They also determined each one's cost for an average family cell phone plan, as well as their fastest internet speeds on the fastest carrier.

Here are the top five place to live if you work from home:

#5 - Raleigh, NC

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Raleigh, North Carolina, USA downtown city skyline.

Population: 474,069

2-BR Average Rent: $1,356.23

Cell Phone Plan Cost: $180.68

Internet Speed Score: 42.89

#4 - Charlotte, NC

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Night at Charlotte, North Carolina

Population: 885,708

2-BR Average Rent: $1,597.95

Cell Phone Plan Cost: $170.39

Internet Speed Score: 36.08

 

#3 - Winston-Salem, NC

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Winston-Salem North Carolina NC Downtown Skyline at Sunset.

Population:  247,945

2-BR Average Rent: $1,062.11

Cell Phone Plan Cost: $170.39

Internet Speed Score: 37.21

  

#2 - Cincinnati, OH

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A view of the buildings in Cincinnati.

Population: 303,940

2-BR Average Rent: $1,526.99

Cell Phone Plan Cost: $179.86

Internet Speed Score: 45.16

#1 - Chandler, AZ

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Chandler, AZ

Population: 261,165

2-BR Average Rent: $1,960.88

Cell Phone Plan Cost: $179.25

Internet Speed Score: 49.51

For the full list of 50 cities in the U.S. check out ApartmentGuide.com.

