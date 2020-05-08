August 6th is National Root Beer Float Day!

What's better than vanilla ice cream? A bottle of cool refreshing root beer poured over

How To Make The Perfect Root Beer Float At Home

No matter what kind of root beer or ice cream you choose, follow these steps to root beer bliss!

Grab your favorite glass mug (preferably fresh from the freezer). Drop one scoop of vanilla ice cream into the bottom of the glass.

Pour Virgil’s root beer (or other handcrafted soda) over the scoop until it fills up about halfway

Drop another scoop of vanilla ice cream into the mix

Fill to the top of the glass with Virgil’s!

Grab spoon and Enjoy!

And if you want to make your own ice cream at home here's how:

Make You Own Homemade Ice Cream

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups half and half

1 tbsp vanilla extract pure vanilla extract when possible

1 cup sugar

Supplies

2 resealable bags gallon size works well

3-4 cups ice

1/3 cup rock salt * you can substitute any salt you have on hand

Instructions

Add ice cream ingredients to a resealable bag. Squeeze out any air and seal. Shake to dissolve sugar.

Place the bag with ice cream ingredients inside another resealable bag.

Fill second bag with ice. Sprinkle with rock salt and seal.

Shake the bag vigorously until the ice cream hardens, about 10-15 minutes.

Once the ice cream is hard, remove the inner bag and dry if off. Serve and Enjoy

For a harder ice cream place the ice cream bag in the freezer for 2 hours

This recipe was shared by Colleen Moriarty with Adventure Moms DC. For more information about her root beer float visit her at AdventureMomsDC.com.