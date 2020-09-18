A delicious end of the summer frozen treat recipe

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — There are just a few days left of summer but in reality this is a treat you can have anytime. Mix your choice of berries, pop in the freezer and enjoy anytime of the year! Jessie Sheehan, professional baker and author of "The Vintage Baker" shares her "Any Jam" Swirled No-Churn Ice Cream recipe.

Ingredients

4 ounces full-fat cream cheese, room temperature

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups heavy cream, cold

14 ounces sweetened condensed milk

¾ cup jam of your choosing

Instructions

Place a 9x5x2-inch loaf pan in the freezer while you assemble the ice cream.

In a food processor fitted with the blade attachment, process the cream cheese, vanilla and salt until smooth, scraping the bowl as needed. Add the heavy cream and process until stiff peaks form.

Add the sweetened condensed milk and process just to combine.

Transfer the ice cream to the cold pan and smooth the top. Dollop about ½ cup of jam over the ice cream base and use a fork to swirl it throughout – making sure the swirls reach the bottom of the pan. Then dollop another ¼ cup of the jam over the top and swirl it across the surface decoratively – this makes for the prettiest of ice creams.

Cover in plastic wrap and freeze for at least 6 hours, but preferably overnight. The ice cream will keep in the freezer for a week, tightly covered in plastic wrap.