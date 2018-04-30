Marcello Pedalino, author of "Celebrate Life", shares some motivation on easy ways to get in shape for the summer. Here are some of his tips and tricks for those at any age:

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

1. Do the "Cha Cha Plank" Workout

This is a fun one! Marcello's "Cha Cha Plank" workout is reminiscent of the "Cha Cha Slide" dance, except all movements are done while planking! Hands and feet are always on the ground, and you won't even notice how much you're burning because it's just that fun!

2. Try running a 5K.

Next time your friend sends you a request to join their charity walk or run take them up on the offer. Sign up for a 5k that you can walk, or jog. Pedalino says, “When you pay for the registration and put something down on the calendar, you are more likely to follow through and train for it. And don't just put it on your phone, print out the 5k registration and put it on your refrigerator so you see it every day. Next, invite 2 friends to do it with you. This will help with accountability and you'll have someone to meet up with and train with, too. “

3. Do outdoor activities like yoga, walking and biking.

Pedalino works his clients through lots of outside activity. To ease in he recommends yoga. He says, “It can't be done anywhere and all you need is a mat or a little patch of grass. With walking, just lace up your sneaker and begin waking around your block. With bike riding, more gear and skill are involved, but it's an awesome workout that's easy on the joints and covers a lot of ground. You can even ride to work if it's close enough or go to the grocery store for a few things instead of taking the car. It's better for your body and the environment. “

4. Get into interval jogging.

Pedalino says, “A great way to be more efficient, burn more calories, and prevent your body from getting complacent with a particular distance or speed, is interval training. Once your body and mind tell you which pace and duration are doable while jogging, it's time to step it up. Find a track and jog a little faster than your usual pace until you hit curves/turn-arounds and then slow it down. When you get back to the straight-aways return to the increased pace. Studies have shown that interval training can burn more calories in less time, increase your metabolism, and prevent muscle complacency.”

5. Eat and hydrate properly

What you eat and drink has a big impact on your fitness. A big breakfast can drag a morning workout down. Marcello has tips on food and drinks will keep your energy up!

6. Pamper yourself and rest away.

Don't make the mistake that most people make when it comes to rest. Pedalino says, “Once you've achieved that sweet spot where working out becomes part of your lifestyle vs. a New Year's Resolution, don't let your enthusiasm cloud your judgment when it comes to rest. Bottom line- don't overdo it! If you're just getting back into a wellness routine, try 2 days on- 1 day off. Work your way up to 3 days on 1 off. On the off days, treat yourself to a massage or simply do some yoga or moderate swimming (which can feel just as good and is a lot less expensive). On the off days, make sure to continue to eat intelligently. If you really love massages, make it a goal. For example, if you work out consistently and stay focused on nutrition for one month, you earn the massage.”

For more fun and fitness tips, watch Great Day Washington every morning at 9am on WUSA9 & follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2018 WUSA