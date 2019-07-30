WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Working remotely is the new normal with around 50 percent of small businesses being home-based firms, including 60.1 percent of firms without paid employees, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Kelly Roach, a former Fortune 500 executive and author of Unstoppable: 9 Principles for Unlimited Success in Business & Life book and podcast offers the strategies below to help manage your time and stay on task:

Focus your priorities on what is going to drive growth.

Focus on building Systems.

Mind your time.

Delegate tasks to other team members

Create boundaries in business and at home

If you are clear about what your working hours are and what you’re willing to do within the parameters you set, then demanding clients, colleagues and family members will respect that. You must train the client and family on what’s acceptable. Most of the time the breakdown occurs when we don’t stick to our own plan that we created for ourselves.

Kelly Roach is author of the business advice book, "Unstoppable: 9 Principles for Unlimited Success in Business & Life"

