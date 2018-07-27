Most people know all too well just how debilitating a headache can be. In fact, upwards of 80% of people suffer from headaches at some point in their life. While they may be common, headaches are never a “normal” occurrence. In fact, it’s the body’s way of telling you that something is wrong. Rather than taking drugs and medications that mask these headaches, author of "The Headache Hack", Dr. Ryan Braverman has developed five drug-free hacks for preventing future pain. Here are his five tips:

H ydration: Hydration is key to preventing headaches and keeping the body functioning properly. On average, 75% of all Americans are dehydrated on a regular basis. That number increases exponentially in the summertime when the heat is stronger and people are more active outdoors. Make sure you are getting the essential eight cups of water a day, if not more.

E rect Posture: Now more than ever before, people are spending a majority of their days sitting at their desks or behind the wheel slumped over. That poor posture leads to tightness in the back of the neck and causes headaches, so make a conscious effort to sit up straight instead of slouching. (We’ll pretend not to notice that you just sat up straight after reading that!)

A lignment: Spending your days looking down at your phone, computer, and tablet causes the natural curvature of the spine to go in reverse. This reversal increases the stress and pressure on not only the spine, but the disks and ligaments. That’s why it is so important to have good posture and stretch out your neck whenever possible.

D iet: To cut back on time, people often cut back on their consumption of healthy foods, opting instead for processed foods filled with hormones and chemicals. As Braverman put it best, “we can’t expect to put bad things in our body and get good things out of it.” Be sure to eat a wide variety of natural foods to keep your body working effectively.

S tretches: As previously mentioned, the best way to stretch out your spine is with good posture. In addition to that, bend your head from side to side and slowly from left to right to loosen the neck muscles and relieve some of the pressure caused by your ‘tech neck.’ Repeat these throughout the day or whenever you feel tension in your neck and back.

To learn more from Dr. Braverman, visit his website..

For more great tips watch Great Day Washington Monday-Friday at 9am on WUSA9 and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

© 2018 WUSA