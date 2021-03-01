10 great gift ideas for Foodies

These 10 small businesses provide delicious treats perfect for the foodies in your life

WASHINGTON — Still looking for that unique and perfect gift?

Check out these ten small businesses who offer up a variety of YUMMY treats. There a little something for all the foodies on your shopping list

MistoBox - A Fresh Take on Coffee

MistoBox is a personalized coffee subscription. Their mission is simple. They want to make it easy to discover the world’s best coffee. They choose a coffee for you based on your preferences or you can choose from over 600 varieties of coffee from 52 award-winning roasters to try. It is freshly roasted and then directly to your front door. You can buy one box or a subscription!

The Care Crate Co . - Jolly gifts that show you care

The Care Crate Co. allows you to send meaningful gifts to those your care about. Send holiday cheer with gift boxes filled with goodies or looking for a last minute gift. There is something for everyone on your list from tea lovers, to home bartenders to snackers. You can even send a spa day in a box!

Congo Tropicals - Plantain Chips

I just love these! You can munch on Congo Tropical's Plantain Chips and not feel bad about it! Plantains are sugar-free vegetables found in tropical regions. Nutritionally high in fiber, potassium, energy, and low in cholesterol, plantain chips are a healthy alternative to potato chips. Containing an abundance of vitamins and minerals, they are truly the hidden superfood. Bring delicious, yet healthy food to your home!

Preggo Pickle - Low in sodium, high in crunch

Calling all pickle lovers! The Preggo Pickle has a great selection of fresh, crunchy pickles for a refreshing and savory snack. Shelf-stable, made with the freshest of ingredients, for the perfect bite-sized treat. Certified kosher, vegan, soy-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and fat-free. Low in sodium, high in crunch! Their primary focus was to relieve the symptoms of pregnancy, but everyone... not just expecting mother's... can enjoy these treats,

SeaBear Smokehouse

It doesn’t get any better than SeaBear Smokehouse– the Washington-based seafood brand that delivers some of the best-smoked salmon around, all sourced from the beautiful waters of the Pacific Northwest. Offering a wide selection of the finest seafood to please discerning food connoisseurs and health-conscious enthusiasts, it makes holiday gift-giving and entertaining easy and delicious!

Verve Culture - Mexican Hot Chocolate

To make authentic Mexican Hot Chocolate, you need traditionally made chocolate, a hand-carved molinillo, and the perfect ceramic mug to drink it out of. Luckily, Verve Culture has put together this Mexican Hot Chocolate gift set with everything! Cocoa is a legacy food made for sharing. By using everything in their Mexican Hot Chocolate Gift Set, your rich, complex-flavored, smooth hot chocolate drink will retain the unique aroma and nostalgic taste enjoyed for generations.

Sweet Diane's Granola - Plant based comfort food

Delicious food that nourishes every part of you! Sweet Diane’s granola is made with simple, nutrient-packed ingredients. Clean ingredients that are plant-based, naturally gluten-free, and with no additives. Ingredients packed with healthy protein and fats that give you the energy to live the life you desire. Made with heart-healthy coconut oil, sweet blueberries, crunchy almonds, and sweetened with maple syrup, their granola hits all the right notes.

Honey & Roses Coffee Co. - Secret Stuffed Cookie Mixed Pack

Treat yourself to some decadent cookies! Honey Roses & Coffee Co. is the digital one-stop-shop for everything you need to enjoy the ultimate foodie experience. You can easily discover, search, and buy coffee and bakery goods directly from small businesses, while getting to know the masters behind their craft. It’s one marketplace with loads of treats and available gluten-free and vegan options. Actor Ryan Hansen (as seen on Two Broke Girls and Veronica Mars) is the company’s co-owner, who serves as their creative director, a natural fit for this coffee connoisseur, and a big lover of this brand.

EATABLE - Popcorn meets Cocktails!