The National Zoo is taking their holiday light display all through the city, giving you the perfect excuse to get out of decorating this year.

WASHINGTON — Today's Most D.C. Thing comes to us from the Smithsonian National Zoo.

Usually around this time of year, people are getting excited to go to the zoo to see the annual holiday light display known as ZooLights. This year in light of the pandemic, ZooLights is coming to you.

The Smithsonian announced that ZooLights will tour the city in the form of a 24-foot ZooLights Express truck.

A D.C. holiday tradition is moving through the entire city. Folks can see ZooLights from their homes, and animals don't have to stare at all those lights in theirs thinking this was what was foretold in Revelations. Everyone wins!

The tour starts November 27 in Ward 1 and ends December 19 in Ward 8.

The 24-foot ZooLights Express truck will visit one Washington, D.C. ward each Friday and Saturday night from 6-8 p.m., following this schedule:

Friday, Nov. 27 | Ward 1

Saturday, Nov. 28 | Ward 2

Friday, Dec. 4 | Ward 3

Saturday, Dec. 5 | Ward 4

Friday, Dec. 11| Ward 5

Saturday, Dec. 12 | Ward 6

Friday, Dec.18 | Ward 7

Saturday, Dec.19 | Ward 8

Specific routes will be posted on the Smithsonian National Zoo's website.