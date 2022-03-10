New exhibit by Yayoi Kusama coming to DC's Hirshhorn Museum this spring

"One with Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection," opens April 1.

The work of celebrated artist Yayoi Kusama will be back on display at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Southwest D.C. starting in April.

Hirshhorn Museum officials announced "One with Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection" will be a focused look at the artist's nearly seven-decade career. It will debut nearly five years after the museum's milestone exhibition "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors."

The new exhibit will showcase work by Kusama from the museum's permanent collection, featuring two recently acquired Infinity Mirror Rooms.

“This highly anticipated exhibition allows us to show the impact of Kusama’s radical practice and welcome three significant works into the permanent collection,” said Hirshhorn Director Melissa Chiu in a statement. “‘One with Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection’ demonstrates that Kusama’s legacy extends far beyond a single body of work."

When "Infinity Mirrors" opened in 2017,t he Hirshhorn welcomed a record 475,000 visitors during the exhibition — its highest spring visitation since the museum’s opening in 1974, doubling its attendance that year to 1.2 million, the museum said. The touring exhibition welcomed more than 800,000 visitors to partner museums across the U.S. and Canada during the next two years.

"One with Eternity" charts Kusama’s unique studio practice in the context of the museum’s collection holdings. Aside from the recently acquired Infinity Mirror Rooms, additional sculptures, an early work on paper and photographs of the artist will also be on view.

The new exhibit runs from April 1 to November 27.The Hirshhorn will issue free, same-day timed passes to “One with Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection” on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 9:30 a.m. daily outside on the museum’s plaza. Timed passes are required for this exhibition, but not for entry into the Hirshhorn Museum, other exhibitions and public spaces.