The incredible story of a freed enslaved person is now part of the Georgetown landscape | Hear Me Out

A new plaque celebrates the amazing tale of Yarrow Mamout.

WASHINGTON — The story of a formerly enslaved person is now a permanent part of the Georgetown landscape. A plaque featuring Yarrow Mamout was installed at the place of his old home on Dent Place in Northwest.

Mamout was enslaved and taken to Annapolis in 1752. Upon the death of his owner in 1796, Mamout was freed by his owner's widow, who kept a promise of her husband's to free Mamout.

He went on to thrive as a freed man, becoming a successful entrepreneur. Eventually he made enough money to buy half a lot in Georgetown and build a home. That home would be where he would live the rest of his life -- and where the new plaque celebrating his life now resides.

Mamout did a little bit of everything. He was a charcoal maker, a basket weaver and a brick maker. He was such a good brick maker, in fact, that he earned one and a half times what a white brick maker normally made at the time.

At the time of his death in 1823, Yarrow Mamout was the best-known and most-trusted African American in Georgetown.

A portrait of Mamout is one of just three done by major artists featuring someone who was brought to America on a slave ship.

Mamout's story is an amazing tale of a Black man being successful during a time when so many were confined to slavery in this country. It's a story that can now be read about and celebrated when you're in Georgetown.