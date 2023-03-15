Women of Power National Summit kicks off in Prince George's County

The summit is meant to empower Black women and girls locally as well as across the country.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Women of Power National Summit kicks off Wednesday in Prince George's County. The summit is put together by the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Women's Rountable (NCBCP).

The mission of the event is to provide Black and underserved women, veterans and girls with tools that help them live healthier, achieve economic security and sustainability; become empowered through educational and training opportunities; increase access to affordable technology and high-speed broadband to compete in a global economy and address the issue of ending violence against women and girls.

We spoke with NCBCP president Melanie Campbell about the event, happening March 15-19.

"It's all about pouring into Black women and girls to help them be empowered," Campbell said of the summit.

This year’s Summit theme, “It’s Time to Reset, Rejuvenate, Reimagine, Resist & Act!”, embodies the BWR Summit’s mission to energize and leverage the collective and individual power of Black women and girls.