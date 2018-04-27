If you've looked at the Virginia flag, then you've probably seen that it's pretty brutal. It shows an ancient Roman in a toga, standing on top of a toppled king, with a spear and dagger in hand.

The origins for this violent seal are in the early days of the revolutionary War. In 1776, four revolutionaries were selected to create a seal. They were Richard Henry Lee, George Mason, George Wythe, and Robert Carter Nicholas Sr.

So who are the two characters in the seal?

The toga-wearing warrior on the top is actually a Roman goddess called "Virtus," which is meant to epitomize peace and freedom. In this seal, Virtus is meant to represent the Virginia patriots, fighting for their independence.

The other character in the seal, on the bottom, was meant to be the embodiment of tyranny, and represent the British empire. In the seal, Virtus is dethroning the king, and that's why the crown is off to the side. The fallen king is also holding a broken chain and a useless whip.

The message: King Out. Democracy In. Hence the saying on the seal, "Sic Semper Tyrannus," which translates roughly to "Thus Always To Tyrants." While this has not been proven, the saying is rumored to have been first said by Marcus Junius Brutus, after the slaying of Julius Caesar.

So is Virginia really for lovers? Or is it about Roman warriors and fighting? That's for you to decide. But at least now you know The Why.

