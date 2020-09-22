A DC neighbor puts an entire building on notice. By posting a notice.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes to us courtesy of Juansaaa on Reddit who posted photos of two notes with the caption “Outside my friend’s apartment building.”

The notes say: “There is a ghost in the building that walks at 3 a.m. He is bringing the virus to give to us. Stop the pounding noise at 3 a.m. If I hear it tonight, I will pound on every door to locate the apt.”

This is the most visual representation of sleep deprivation that you will ever see in your life. The person who wrote it tried to be cute in the beginning with the ghost talk but he or she couldn’t keep that going very long before the anger came out.

You know it’s real when someone is threatening to wake up and harass an entire building. This person is willing to go through everyone to confront whoever is annoying. If you are the person walking around at 3 a.m. in that building, please stop it before your building ends up on the news for non-Most D.C. Thing reasons. Whoever wrote this means business!

In the meantime, this is today’s Most D.C. Thing because sleep deprivation is real in these pandemic streets. Working from home, remote learning, and a host of other things have thrown off people’s internal clocks. That is why whomever wrote this is willing to internally clock anyone and everyone in their building for some peace and quiet.