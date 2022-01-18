Some DCPS educators organize 'Week of Action' to demand greater COVID protections for students, staff

On Tuesday, some DCPS educators plan to wear red to show their support in demanding greater health and COVID safety measures in the classroom.

WASHINGTON — If you see a teacher wearing red in D.C., it could be a call to make things safer in classrooms throughout the pandemic. It is all part of a Week of Action, organized by DC-CORE a D.C. caucus of rank and file educators.

The group of educators are demanding paid COVID-19 leave, more COVID-19 protections for staff and students and additional support for substitute teachers to help them feel safe in the classroom.

The Week of Action kicked off with a virtual rally on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, some educators in D.C. will be wearing red in solidarity with demands for greater health and COVID-19 safety measures for students and staff in the classroom.

1/18 educators across DCPS will wear #RedforEd in solidarity with demands for greater health and safety measures. The red can be in any article of clothing from a T-shirt to your shoes. Read more about our #ItsNotSafe week of action: https://t.co/IKirYLfXbP — DC-CORE (@DC_CORE) January 17, 2022

Some teachers have started taking matters into their own hands by organizing online fundraisers to help raise money for every student to have a KN-95 mask available.

One educator raised nearly $500 dollars through a Donors Choose fundraiser to help give her students get quality KN95 masks in school.

"KN95 masks reduce the amount of dust or virus particles a person breathes in by approximately 95%! Studies have shown that if you are exposed to the virus while wearing a KN95 mask, you are less likely to develop COVID-19. That would be such a benefit in helping us keep students safe, in school, and learning," the instructor shared on the fundraiser page.

Other items these educators will be asking for this week include paid COVID-19 leave to take care of themselves and loved ones impacted by COVID-19.

In addition, they are asking for support for substitute teachers who are filling in.

"Substitute teachers haven't gotten a raise since 2008 and are taking action each Monday in front of the Wilson Building," the group shared online.

WUSA9 reached out to DCPS for a comment but did not hear back.