Some DCPS educators organize 'Week of Action' to demand greater COVID protections for students, staff

WASHINGTON — If you see a teacher wearing red in D.C., it could be a call to make things safer in classrooms throughout the pandemic. It is all part of a Week of Action, organized by DC-CORE a D.C. caucus of rank and file educators.
The group of educators are demanding paid COVID-19 leave, more COVID-19 protections for staff and students and additional support for substitute teachers to help them feel safe in the classroom.
The Week of Action kicked off with a virtual rally on Monday afternoon.
On Tuesday, some educators in D.C. will be wearing red in solidarity with demands for greater health and COVID-19 safety measures for students and staff in the classroom.
RELATED: DC schools staff, pre-K and kindergarten students must take weekly COVID-19 rapid tests starting Friday
Some teachers have started taking matters into their own hands by organizing online fundraisers to help raise money for every student to have a KN-95 mask available.
One educator raised nearly $500 dollars through a Donors Choose fundraiser to help give her students get quality KN95 masks in school.
"KN95 masks reduce the amount of dust or virus particles a person breathes in by approximately 95%! Studies have shown that if you are exposed to the virus while wearing a KN95 mask, you are less likely to develop COVID-19. That would be such a benefit in helping us keep students safe, in school, and learning," the instructor shared on the fundraiser page.
Other items these educators will be asking for this week include paid COVID-19 leave to take care of themselves and loved ones impacted by COVID-19.
In addition, they are asking for support for substitute teachers who are filling in.
"Substitute teachers haven't gotten a raise since 2008 and are taking action each Monday in front of the Wilson Building," the group shared online.
WUSA9 reached out to DCPS for a comment but did not hear back.
In the past, a spokesperson has addressed concerns about KN95 masks saying “We are committed to provide KN95s for our staff and are working with city partners to resupply schools with additional masks. Public health guidance advises that masks may be worn more than once, and we are closely tracking how staff are utilizing the masks to determine the rate of re-supply," the statement read.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.