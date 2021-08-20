Bomb threat shows we must remain vigilant | Hear Me Out

"It's been nearly eight months since the insurrection and there are still those who want to hurt our government and our democracy."

WASHINGTON — There was a bomb threat near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Thankfully there wasn't a bomb, and the situation was resolved peacefully. We all know the outcome could have been much worse.

The Capitol Police, under the leadership of Tom Manger, deserve praise for how they handled the situation, keeping the public safe and informed during the incident.

We don't know the motive of the suspect, but we do know about his anti-government rants.

We must remain vigilant at the Capitol and in our city. It's been nearly eight months since the insurrection and there are still those who want to hurt our government and our democracy.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about a rally next month that is meant to be demand justice for those who have been charged in connection with January's insurrection.

Organizers say the event will be peaceful, but we've seen how an event with thousands of people can quickly devolve into violence.

We know Washington, D.C., will always be the target of protesters, and terrorists, both foreign and domestic. But we cannot ignore, and we cannot minimize the homegrown extremists that threaten our democracy.