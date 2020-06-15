Here's an alternative name, logo for the Washington Redskins | Most DC Thing

Is it finally time for the Washington Redskins to make a change?

WASHINGTON — A Reddit user posted an alternative logo design and team name for the Washington Redskins last week, and the conversation has gotten a lot of attention.

User RO16 writes, "“Anyone else feel its time for the Redskins to change their name? The Redtails were a unit of black fighter pilots in WWII back when the military was still segregated. Redtails even works with the fight song, just change "braves" to "men.” RO16 also credits mbingcrosby on 99designs for creating the logo design.

If Dan Snyder ever stops Dan Snydering and considers changing the name, this is a great suggestion. It sounds good, the history behind it is inspiring, and no one can possibly be offended by it. Plus, the Red Tails won. Something the Redskins used to be associated with. You know, back in the 20th Century. Just like the Red Tails.