Make no mistake, the Washington NFL team name is changing | Reese's Final Thought

Washington owner Dan Synder was put on notice: Change the team name.

WASHINGTON — When asked about changing the name of his football team several years ago, Dan Synder drew a line in the sand saying, "We'll never change the name. It's that simple. NEVER — you can use caps."

Well, after decades of protests, court challenges and even chastisement by a sitting president, he crossed that line. Make no mistake, the name of Washington’s football team will be changing, sooner rather than later.

Why now? Times are changing, and the culture of our country along with it. Business is no longer comfortable backing a team whose name is seen by many as a racial slur. There is a two-word sentence that speaks to this: Money talks.

Moral arguments can be ignored. Definitions can be challenged, but when three of your business partners -- one of whom being the CEO of the company that owns the naming right to your stadium tells you that they want to walk away from you -- when 85 investment firms and shareholders with a combined $620 billion in assets start leaning on you, and your league's major sponsors, never becomes now.

This name change has been a long time coming, and long overdue. But like a lot of the changes that are happening in our society right now, it should be viewed as a start, not the finish. Fans of the name have argued that they think of it as a tribute to Native Americans. They say this, while ignoring the objections to it by many Native Americans. They also ignore the conditions that many Native Americans are currently living under -- conditions forced upon them that can at best be called, less than ideal. Yet, somehow in these discussions about what is and isn't offensive to them, their current concerns go ignored.