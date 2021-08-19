x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Get Up DC

Washington football legend Brian Mitchell deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame | Hear Me Out

B-Mitch's numbers speak for themselves.

WASHINGTON — Happy birthday to a Washington Football legend! Brian Mitchell turned 53 on Wednesday.

His birthday comes just 10 days after the enshrinement of the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. A Hall of Fame that B-Mitch is inexplicably not a part of.

His numbers speak for themselves: Second in career all-purpose yards behind the legendary Jerry Rice. He has more all-purpose yards than Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.

He owns 20 NFL records, including most punt return yards, most kickoff return yards, and most all-purpose yards in a single decade. 

Yet, he has never gotten serious consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And that's a shame.

Mitchell has been eligible for the Hall of  Fame for nearly a dozen years. There is no doubt that he deserves serious consideration.

RELATED: The name change for Washington is causing a frenzy after the team released a recent video to fans

RELATED: Face masks now required indoors at FedExField

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, fans can be required to wear masks at sporting events

RELATED: Native American-inspired attire banned at Washington Football Team games

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.