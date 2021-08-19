Washington football legend Brian Mitchell deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame | Hear Me Out

B-Mitch's numbers speak for themselves.

WASHINGTON — Happy birthday to a Washington Football legend! Brian Mitchell turned 53 on Wednesday.

His birthday comes just 10 days after the enshrinement of the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. A Hall of Fame that B-Mitch is inexplicably not a part of.

His numbers speak for themselves: Second in career all-purpose yards behind the legendary Jerry Rice. He has more all-purpose yards than Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.

He owns 20 NFL records, including most punt return yards, most kickoff return yards, and most all-purpose yards in a single decade.

Yet, he has never gotten serious consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And that's a shame.