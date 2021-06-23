Democrats need to play hardball to protect voting rights | Hear Me Out

This should not be a partisan issue, but amazingly, it has become that.

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, Senate Republicans blocked the For the People Act.

The bill would have enacted sweeping election reforms ranging from voter accessibility and curbing the influence of big money in politics, to eliminating partisan redrawing of congressional districts known as gerrymandering.

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had *this* to say about the bill:

"Is the desire to rig the rules of American elections permanently, permanently in Democrats' favor. That's why the Senate will give this disastrous proposal no quarter."

Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock said Tuesday, "What could be more hypocritical and cynical than invoking minority rights in the Senate as a pretext for preventing debate about how to preserve minority rights in the society."

Hear me out.

In my view, Senator Warnock is 100% right calling the Republicans hypocrites.

Republican senators claim that the law would infringe on states' rights, but those same Republicans are trying to restrict voting rights in several states in a desperate attempt to maintain power despite being in the minority.

It's disingenuous, and it's wrong.

If it comes to playing hardball to protect our democracy and our right to vote, that's what Democrats need to do.

Republicans have shown they have no reservations doing what they feel is necessary to hold on to power.