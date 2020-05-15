Here's to another virtual weekend with comedy, an audio brawl, graduations | Reese's Final Thought

We know you're still locked down, so here's some things you can virtual get into this weekend

WASHINGTON — It’s Friday, and since we’re still housebound in D.C., it’s looking like another virtual weekend. I know, we're seeing some of our neighbors starting to head back out into the streets, but us, we're gonna be a little more cautious. That’s why your man Reese is here for you with some things you can get into from the comfort and safety of your own home.

First up, as we mentioned, The Stuttering Association For The Young -- a nonprofit that supports and empowers children who stutter -- will be hosting an all-star benefit starting at 6 p.m. Friday on Facebook live and YouTube. They have live performances planned, special appearances and surprise guests coming through, so why don't you join them hang out for a bit at SAYORG on both platforms.

At 8 p.m., you can come on over to my Facebook live and virtually eavesdrop on the conversations me and some of my comedian friends will be having by joining us in my virtual barber shop. If you know anything about the barbershop, you know that’s where the conversations go everywhere, nowhere, and get real all at the same time. The comments will be open, so you'll get to join in, too. Remember, that’s at 8 tonight. Come on through.

National graduation day is May 17. Under normal circumstances we would be preparing to send students around the district and the country across stages, but unfortunately the rona has gotten in the way of that. Thankfully, a few groups have come together to do a little something for graduates virtually.

On Saturday, starting at 2 p.m., Chase Bank will be live streaming "Show Me Your Walk," HBCU edition. Hosted by Kevin Hart, this event features 78 HBCUs coming together to celebrate over 25,000 graduates. There will be appearances by Steve Harvey, Debbie Allen and a guy you might have heard of, Barack Obama?

And then, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, America will get to honor all her graduates with "Graduate Together," an hour-long celebration that will be broadcast on pretty much every major channel and every digital platform. Almost every celebrity you know is planning to come through, including the main speaker. He's pulling double duty tomorrow. That guy, former President Barack Obama? He loves the kids.

After that, move that coffee table out the way and throw on this weekend Instagram live battle, Ludacris vs. Nelly. The audio brawl we didn't know we wanted until it was announced. They've got some big shoes to fill after last week's battle between Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, let’s see if "country grammar" and "throwin' some bows" can clear out that left-over incense. I got my throwback jersey, Air Force Ones and Sidekick 2 all ready.