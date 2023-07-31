Elementary school in Virginia raises money for diapers | Get Uplifted

When the kids at Primrose School learned about families in need they knew exactly what to do -- a bake sale.

BRISTOW, Va. — Recently Primrose School of Bristow Director Iris Constantino was listening to our own Leslie Foster’s reporting on WUSA9’s Stuff the Truck event in Bristow for the House of Mercy food pantry when a particular detail caught her attention.

"They had a segment where they were saying that they didn't have enough diapers to give each parent a pack. They had a couple of diapers, and they were rolling them in, and that just broke my heart."

Well Ms. Iris told her assistant Joanna Koelling, who took it to the children, and they, the kids, decided to raise funds for diapers by selling lemonade and goodies to students and parents.

And then they got to work.

"So the kids worked together, they created flyers, they created booths, they made the lemonade from scratch, they used real lemons, water, they grabbed the recipe, they grabbed cookies, they decorated it. The put the pricing all together. The really took this fundraiser and just ran with it."

And those 1st through 5th graders, with their strong selling skills and a guiding hand from teacher Erica Castro raised over $500. They then field tripped to Target and bought 50 boxes of diapers that they picked out themselves.

Then it was delivery time. Going right from the store to House of Mercy, who had no idea they were coming, with a busload of diapers.

House of Mercy was grateful, and the students parents were grateful for the lesson kids learned: give without expecting anything in return.

We're told the kids were proud of themselves, as they should be, and they're already planning their next fundraiser, helping animals.