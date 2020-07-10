x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Get Up DC

Here's a drinking game for the vice presidential debate | Most DC Thing

The VPs square off for their first and only debate Wednesday night. This is one way to get through it.
Credit: AP
Workers clean protective plastic panels onstage between tables for Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate in Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — In our Most D.C. Thing, we are talking about the intersection between politics and drinking. The vice presidential debate is going down Wednesday and we are a town that likes to drink.

That's why the Washingtonian has come up with its own VP debate drinking game.

This could get messy very quickly, mostly because these candidates are nothing if not predictable. So that's how the Washingtonian plans to give you liver failure.

Here are some of the rules:

Drink when Pence:

  • Talks about how he’s a Christian.
  • Mentions “Mother.” As in his wife, not his actual mother.
  • Shakes his head while Harris criticizes Trump
  • Brings up how Biden and Harris fought in the primary debates
  • Emphasizes the need to “restore American values”

Drink when Harris:

  • Mentions how close she was with Beau Biden
  • Criticizes Pence on his record as head of the coronavirus task force
  • Says “nobody is above the law”
  • Grills Pence on Trump’s response to his own COVID diagnosis
  • Says we need to end systemic racism but fails to explain how

This is the Most D.C. Thing because no one turns politics into a game better than us. While everyone around the country might be looking on at what politicians are doing with some side eye, we’re there with a beer and a side order of onion rings.

One more rule Washingtonian suggests.

They say to finish your drink if Donald Trump becomes incapacitated and Mike Pence becomes the president mid-debate.

Yeah, we're all going to need a drink if that happens.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: What time is the vice presidential debate Wednesday night?

RELATED: Separated by policy and plexiglass, Pence and Harris debate Wednesday night

RELATED: A ticket that may or may not be a ticket | Most DC Thing