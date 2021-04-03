A unique way to experience the art of Vincent Van Gogh is coming to DC | It's A DC Thing

x
A unique way to experience the art of Vincent Van Gogh is coming to DC

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is coming to the District this summer

WASHINGTON — D.C. is home to some of the best museums in the country, it's a uniquely D.C. thing. And there's a new, very cool art exhibit headed our way.

It's called Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.

The works of Vincent Van Gogh are brought to life in a fully immersive, 360-degree way.

Thanks to digital projectors and virtual headsets, you can step into his paintings, experiencing them in a whole new way... From the inside out, rather than the outside in.  

You can even take a seat under his "Starry Night"!

It's all COVID-friendly, with ample opportunities to socially distance.

The exhibit has already been on a hugely successful world tour, and following stops in new york and atlanta, it's coming to dc this summer.  

Tickets go on sale starting tomorrow at noon.

