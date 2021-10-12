Enjoy fall festivities at Valley View Farm | Get Up Getaways

Valley View Farm in Fauquier County, Virginia, offers a peaceful day at the farm the whole family can enjoy.

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — Families looking to partake in fall festivities have plenty of pumpkin patches, orchards, and haunted houses to visit in the DMV area. One option is just an hour drive west of the Capital Beltway. Valley View Farm in Fauquier County, Virginia, offers a peaceful day at the farm the whole family can enjoy.

The entire family-owned property spans more than 500 acres, with some of the land open to the public as a place for visitors to unplug and connect with the simple pleasures of life.

“It’s really nice for people to just come and destress and have a great day with their family, and see, you know what else there is,” said farm market manager Kendra Cummings. “Because you don’t see this anywhere near the city.”

Valley View Farm features a variety of seasonal produce visitors can pick throughout the year. In June, guests can fill baskets of blackberries and cherries, and peaches and blackberries take the stage in July and August. Visitors can pick apples and purchase pumpkins through the end of October.

Kids who complete the the farm's corn maze scavenger hunt get a honey stick as a reward. The treat is made by bees in the farm’s apiary.

“It is really a great educational purpose for kids,” said Cummings. “Because we are the biggest apiary in Northern Virginia.”

For parents who want to sit back and relax, alcoholic and nonalcoholic seasonal beverages can be purchased at the market on site.

The venue will be host to a Halloween party October 23, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. The event will feature live music, craft beverage and candy tasting, as well as a costume contest.

Valley View Farm is open to visitors:

Thursday 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.