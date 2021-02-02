University of Maryland students duke it out with snowballs | It's a DC Thing

Students at the University of Maryland got to enjoy a day of sledding and snowball fights

WASHINGTON — Having some fun in the snow wasn't just a DC thing, it was a DMV thing!

Students at the University of Maryland had their own great time with the snow Monday.

Sledding on whatever could be found, building snowmen and of course, a snowball fight!

North verses south campus -- battling it out, for fun and bragging rights.

I asked yesterday, what is it about snow that makes us want to ball it up and throw it at each other?

The snowball fight club was organized on Reddit, where I guess we now go to get things done.