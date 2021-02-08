Dodgeball meets archery in Sterling, Virginia | Get Up Getaways

Ultimate Archery brings a new, high-energy game to the DMV.

STERLING, Va. — Ultimate Archery, is a Sterling, Virginia-based experience that combines elements of dodgeball and archery to create a high-energy game.

“We hadn’t seen anything like this in the U.S., so we thought we’d be one of the first to bring it down here,” said owner Puneet Maheshwari.

Players don’t need any prior archery or dodgeball experience to enjoy the game. Ultimate Archery staff members go over safety guidelines and teach players to shoot the bow before the game begins.

“There’s something just very fun and innate about shooting a bow,” Maheshwari said. “Everyone gets it eventually and it feels really good."

The game starts as a normal game of dodgeball, with players starting on opposite ends of the field and running toward the middle when the whistle blows. Instead of grabbing a ball at the center of the field, players grab a foam-tipped arrow and then try to shoot their opponents.

Players go through a series of five-minute games.

The matchups can accommodate up to 18 people at a time. It costs $30 per person. The venue hosts corporate functions, birthday parties and other group events.

The business opened in 2019 but closed during the pandemic. Maheshwari said more and more people have booked games in the past few months.