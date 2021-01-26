Nia Dennis's viral floor routine highlights 'Black excellence' | Get Uplifted

UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis lit up the internet with her a floor routine for the culture.

WASHINGTON — Lets get uplifted!

UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis set the world on notice and the internet on fire this weekend with a floor routine that can only be described as excellence in action.

Competing against Arizona State, Ms. Nia put together a head-turning, smile-bringing floor routine that was a celebration of the culture. Built around the music of Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, Missy Elliott, and of course and Megan Thee Stallion, she had her teammates and coaches moving right along with her.

I love this performance. The confidence, the creativity, a dash of attitude, she reminds us that the way to excellence is being true to your authentic self.

She even caught the attention of the greatest of all time, Simone Biles, who tweeted at her "This was so fun to watch! Keep killing it!"