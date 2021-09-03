Unsung hero Tyler Perry helps out Meghan and Harry in a big way | Hear Me Out

This isn't the first time the billionaire has offered a helping hand with no fanfare.

WASHINGTON — There were lots of revelations in Oprah’s interview with Meghan and Harry on Sunday. The conversation had many shockers, but there’s one element that may not be getting the attention it deserves.

When Harry and Meghan decided to pull away from the royal family and relocate to Canada, their security detail was removed. Now, they’re high-profile people, with a new baby, and their new location was publicized in the media, so it had to be a bit scary for them. For obvious reasons.

Well, enter their friend Tyler Perry, who gave the family the use of one of his homes for three months, and provided them with a security detail.

He did this for no other reason than, as Meghan said, giving the couple breathing room to figure out their next move.

Well, he probably also wants the movie rights to their story!