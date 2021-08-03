The internet answers a mother's call for help | Get Uplifted

A mother asked for help wishing her son a happy birthday, and the internet delivered.

WASHINGTON — Let’s brighten this morning up some! It’s time to Get Uplifted!

This has been a tough year for parents looking to help their children celebrate events. With COVID out here, they’ve had to be creative, like Twitter user @CuriosityCaty, who went to the internet with a small request: Wish her son Michael a happy birthday.

Michael is mentally disabled, and though he turned 33 a few days ago, "he will forever be 8 years old," his mom said in a tweet. A boy who lost his father in November and was missing him on his special day.

Between that and COVID, it’s been a lot for him, and Mom just wanted to be able to read him few nice messages, that’s all.

Well, the internet delivered. Lines of love and support came in from all over the world.

People sent videos of their dogs singing happy birthday.

Today is my son's birthday. Michael is disabled and tho he turns 33 today he will forever be 8 years old. We lost his dad in Nov. and he's missing him today. With Covid restrictions it's a lot for him. If you send birthday wishes I'll read them to him 🙏 — Curiosity Cat Dissents 😷 (@CuriosityCaty) March 4, 2021

There were pictures of flowers.

And of course, birthday cake.

But Mom had that covered, which we saw in her follow up tweets thanking everyone and promising to read every message to Michael, who, after mom explained what was happening asked:

“Am I a famous internet person?”

Yes Michael, you are, and we hope you had the happiest of days.

